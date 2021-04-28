Rep. Lynn Decoite announces intent to vie for Senate District 7 Vacancy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rep. Lynn DeCoite announced her intent to vie for the Senate District 7 seat being vacated by Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English on Wednesday, April 28.

DeCoite currently represents House District 13 which includes Haʻikū, Hāna, Kaupō, Kīpahulu, Nāhiku, Pāʻia, Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Molokini.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“Since coming to the Legislature in 2015, I’ve had the honor to work closely with Senator English on many issues in our communities of East Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. During my tenure, we worked together to secure over $600 million in grants and capital improvement projects for our district,” DeCoite said in a statement. “There is no doubt that Senator English leaves very big shoes to fill.”

English announced his retirement on Tuesday, April 27, after 25 years of service. He cited long-term effects of COVID-19, which he contracted in November 2020. His last day is May 1.

During a news conference on Tuesday, English recommended DeCoite to take his place.

“I’m deeply honored to have Senator English’s confidence and support and look forward to engaging with the Maui Democratic Party and their members during this appointment process,” DeCoite said.

DeCoite is serving her fourth term representing House District 13 in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

Democratic Party officers from 15 precincts in Senate District 7 will send three names to Gov. David Ige for consideration. The governor has 60 days to fill the vacancy.