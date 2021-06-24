Rep. Kai Kahele honors Hawaii broadcaster Robert Kekaula

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The late Hawaii broadcaster and musician Robert Kekaula was honored on Thursday, June 24, at the nation’s Capitol.

Rep. Kai Kahele took a moment on the House of Representatives floor to talk about the man who left a lasting legacy in Hawaii.

“The reason Robert connected with people, for him, people came first… before the stories, before the news. He understood that the primary role of the news of the media was to improve people’s lives. Many young men and women he mentored went on to become sports anchors as well as news reporters, and every single one of them was better for having Robert in their lives. The brightness of Robert’s shirts only mirrored the brightness of his smile and the endless radiance of his aloha spirit.” Rep. Kai Kahele

Kekaula died on Saturday, June 19, at the age of 56.

He spent 33 years in the TV business as a sports director and news anchor at KITV and did commentary for the University of Hawaii football team.