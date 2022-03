HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Rep. Kai Kahele will announce federal legislation related to Mākua Valley on Oahu that will be introduced in the U.S. Congress.

The news conference will take place Thursday, March 17.

According to officials, the name of the bill is Leandra Wai Act, and it is federal legislation that will “remediate and restore Mākua Military Reservation.”

It will also return Mākua’s federal lands from the U.S. back to the state, officials added.