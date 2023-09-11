HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cleanups continue in Hawaii with both the recovery effort in the Maui fires as well as the Red Hill fuel spill on Oahu being funded by the federal government.

Hawaii’s Congressional Representative Ed Case is leaving for Washington, D.C. Monday night to enter negotiations in extending federal funding as the end of the federal government’s fiscal year looms on September 30th. As of now Republicans and Democrats are at odds over continuing disaster relief funding if spending for support of Ukraine in their efforts against Russia’s invasion are included.

“We’ve got 3 straight weeks of really what are going to be marathon negotiations to get our federal government funded, very very difficult environment in Washington, D.C. right now.,” Rep. Case said. “Some of my colleagues are taking an extreme position that they don’t want to fund it unless their conditions are met and we’re going to have to negotiate that we have to pass a supplemental bill which is to boost the funding for the current fiscal year where we really need that funding to be increased to make sure our disaster relief continues and then we have to pass legislation for the upcoming fiscal year as well,”

This comes just over a week after a bi-partisan group of Congressmembers toured Lahaina, including Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Rep. Case hopes that on the ground experience will help pursuade congress to understand how much of a long-term investment the rebuilding process in Lahaina will be.

“We’ve got a lot of disasters in the country we’ve got a lot of things on our plate. And so the number one concern here is that our colleagues completely understand what happened on Maui and completely commit with us to the long-term this is going to be a years-long recovery and part of this effort that is so critical is to get our colleagues to come down and see it for themselves to feel it for themselves,” Rep. Case said.

The clean-up on Maui parallels the clean-up at Red Hill on Oahu, where a year-and-a-half after residents and servicemembers began noticing fuel in their water, the tanks are scheduled to begin defueling in mid-October.

“On October 16th if things continue as is we will begin to defuel Red Hill. We have the tankers lined up to take that out of Pearl Harbor and distribute it elsewhere throughout our DOD infrastructure,” Rep. Case said.

There remains approvals from Hawaii’s Department of Health for steps to continue to reach the point of defueling. Recently lines were repacked to prepare for fuel exiting the tanks.