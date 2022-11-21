HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 7:31 p.m. Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call regarding a vehicle crash on Renton Rd. and Park Row in Ewa Beach.

HFD arrived at the scene at 7:35 p.m. to find a light duty pickup truck had crashed into a light post. The victim was pinned inside the vehicle, according to HFD.

Firefighters used a battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to free the person by 7:44 p.m

Emergency Medical Services said that a male driver aged 58 was pronounced dead at the scene.

The automobile crashed into a pole and involved a single vehicle, according to EMS. Officials said the Renton Rd. and Park Row are still closed at this time.