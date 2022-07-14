HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced on Thursday that the City and County of Honolulu is investing $31 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.



These funds will support renters on Oahu as the Rental and Utility Relief Program comes to a close.

“The Rental and Utility Relief Program was about keeping people in their homes during the pandemic, said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “This infusion of funds will continue to provide short-term relief to families while they get back on their feet with their housing and utility expenses.”

These funds will help households that were financially impacted by the pandemic, giving them time to transition and find stability.

The RURP has housed more than 13,000 local families and distributed more than $165 million before closing applications in June.

Services offered includes aid in finding jobs, classes on money management, counseling for housing and more.

The U.S. Department of Treasury ranked the RURP as one of the top rent and utility relief programs in the nation.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, this will give them the opportunity to reopen applications again later this year.

If you are a renter in Oahu, there is a list of resources accessible to you for more support on housing.