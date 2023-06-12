HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the COVID-19 pandemic having taken a toll on many of Hawaii’s families, the city will be temporarily reopening its rental relief program.

According to the city, the Rental and Utility Relief Program has helped more than 16,000 Oahu families who suffered severe financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. By reopening sign-ups they plan to help 2,000 more new applicants.

“Mahalo to the Honolulu City Council for helping our neighbors continue to make ends meet with $25 million for this temporary reopening,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

New applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, June 13, at 2 p.m. through the Office of Economic Revitalization’s website.

Only new applicants to the Rental and Utility Relief Program can apply and qualify for up to six months of assistance with rent and utility bills.

In the coming months, there will be in-person application events across the island as well.

The city said the program was first launched in April 2021 in partnership with Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

To see if you are eligible to apply, click here.