HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green is working to address another urgent need on Maui, transportation.

Green announced a vehicle replacement program.

Avis Budget Car Rental, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Hertz are making additional vehicles available for purchase for impacted residents on Maui.

The governor is also urging wildfire survivors to check policies for vehicle loss and file a claim as quickly as possible to buy a replacement vehicle.