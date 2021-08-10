Rental and utility relief program to reopen for Oahu residents this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s Rental and Utility Relief Program will reopen Thursday, Aug. 12, at 12 p.m. to begin accepting 5,000 applications from renters who are struggling financially from the pandemic.

Households that make at or below 80% of Oahu’s median income can apply for relief. That translates to about $100,700 a year for a family of four. Click here to see if you qualify.

The program also supports landlords by making direct payments of up to 12 months of unpaid rent or future rent. More than 6,000 households have been approved for help, and about $50 million has been distributed to landlords and utility companies since April.

Community partners will begin processing new applications from this round once payments for the remaining approved applications have been made.

Follow these steps to prepare for the application:

Gather needed documents. There’s a complete list of required documents in the FAQ here .

. New applications only. Those who have already applied should not apply again.

Only one person per household should apply.

Don’t apply for mortgage help.

For households that qualify, the program will pay:

Up to $2,500 a month for unpaid rent and electric, sewer and water, or gas bills.

Up to $2,000 a month for rent payments.

Up to $500 a month for electric, water and sewer, and gas bills.

Bills going back to March 13, 2020, or future bills.

Total payments can cover up to 12 months.

Payments are made directly to a landlord or utility.

For questions about the program, call (808) 768-CITY (2489). The City’s call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.