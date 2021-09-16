Renowned artist, volunteers complete ‘vibrant mural’ in Kaimukī; Represents astronomical elements in Hawaiian culture

KAIMUKĪ, Hawaii (KHON2) — Renowned artist Solomon Enos and volunteers with 808 Cleanups completed a “vibrant mural” on a communications building previously covered in graffiti located at the Pu‘u O Kaimukī Mini Park on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Enos said the park was once home to a Kukuionāpēhā Heiau “dedicated to navigation and star-gazing.”

“We really wanted to return to that story, and I think it’s a really important story because it speaks of a long vision, a broader vision than where we are right now,” said Enos.

The mural — with input from the community — includes geometric shapes to represent astronomical and natural elements important to the Hawaiian culture.

“Each side of this mural represents a different way of thinking about stargazing; sometimes we’re focusing on starlight, sometimes we’re focusing on movement of stars, sometimes we’re focusing on significance of individual star patterns have,” Enos explained.

Enos said the project was a way for people to come together amid the COVID pandemic.

“Through the pandemic, we’re all becoming much more isolated, and we need examples to remind us that we are community and that the nature of community is going to have to change,” Enos said.

Volunteers, Enos, members of EnVision Kaimukī, Kaimukī community members and Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation staff gathered Thursday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to complete the mural.