Renovations underway at HPD’s main station

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Renovations are underway at the Honolulu Police Department’s main station on Alapai St. as crews work on the cellblock within the station.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 22, all adults arrested from Hawaii Kai to Salt Lake will be booked at the Kalihi police station.

Those who are not able to post bail will be transported to the Kapolei police station. All juveniles arrested will be booked at the Pearl City police station.

“The distance between them may be a little difficult, but I think with time we can understand or we will be provided updates as to how the department has shifted to accommodate the needs of the arrested individuals,” said Shannon Alivado, Honolulu Police Commission chairwoman.

The construction work at the main station is expected to be finished in June 2022.