Renovations to municipal parking lot impacts parking, closes preschool on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Renovations to the Civic Center municipal parking lot at the Fasi Municipal Center begin this year after the project design is completed.

The facility has 72 metered public parking stalls and 797 employee stalls.

Officials say the concrete and electrical system are compromised.

Recurring leaks and flooding concerns need to be addressed.

The project design will be completed this year.

The construction work starts in 2023.

The project will cost about $40 million.

Seagull Schools, which runs childcare facility at the Early Education Center above the parking structure, has been informed by the city that the contract they have that ends Aug. 31 will not be extended.