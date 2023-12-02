HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy has announced on Sunday that its downed aircraft that overshot the Marine Corps runway has been pulled out of Kaneohe Bay.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

After off-island equipment was brought in, operations to remove the P8-A Poseidon began early Saturday morning, Dec. 2.

By using rolling bags to lift to aircraft above water, the Navy was able to roll the plane back on to the runway by 7 p.m. that night.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“The entire process took 13 hours. Most of the day was spent making small adjustments to the roller bags and the aircraft position to minimize impact to the coral band adjacent to shore. At times it took us an hour to move the aircraft five feet,” said Rear Adm. Kevin P. Lenox, the salvage operation’s on-scene commander.