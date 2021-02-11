Remote work to be offered to Hawaii’s unemployed residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is launching a pilot program to expand remote work opportunities catered toward unemployed residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Remote Ready Hawaii is a collaborative project that organizers see as a way to accelerate the state’s role in the global digital economy.

“In the digital economy, it doesn’t matter where your workstation is located. Hawaii’s workers can compete globally from our island home allowing them a higher quality of life” Mike McCartney, DBEDT director, said in Thursday’s news release.

Remote Ready Hawaii will provide qualified job seekers with intensive training for a role as either a remote business development representative or a remote customer service professional. It will also offer a paid remote internship through Instant Teams, a Hawaii-based startup focused on improving the state’s unemployed workforce’s employment prospects. Job placement assistance after course and internship completion will be provided as well.

There is no need to apply as the American Job Centers will be reaching out to Hawaii’s unemployed residents who qualify beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16. They must meet the following criteria:

Ability to commit to a 20-hour per week, paid internship, after completing training.

Completion of a written application.

Submission of a video interview.

Candidates will be selected based on their completed application, goal alignment, technical readiness and commitment to the program requirements.

Remote Ready Hawaii is partnership between the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) and the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) through the Workforce Development Council (WDC) along with the Hawaii’s four county Workforce Development Boards (WDB). This project is powered by Instant Teams.