A feral chicken was seen walking around Ala Moana Center on Friday, Feb 18 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is reminding the public to not feed feral chickens you see roaming around your neighborhood.

Feral chickens might seem cute however, they can create nuisances by foraging in residential areas, crowing at inconvenient hours, posing health concerns with their waste and agitating household pets.

By not feeding feral chickens, Oahu residents help manage the nuisance and help reduce the feral chicken population in their community.

In July 2022, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation partnered with the Honolulu Department of Customer Services for a new approach to discouraging the feeding of feral chickens.

They installed more than a dozen signs at five city parks as part of a new campaign focused on informing park-goers to not feed the feral chickens.

The more feral chickens in an area the more nuisance complaint the city gets. Education is one way to help stop the growing chicken problem on Oahu.

For ways to report feral chickens in your neighborhood click here or call 808-768-4381.