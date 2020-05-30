Reminder: Statewide siren testing scheduled Monday, June 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A monthly reminder that statewide outdoor warning siren system testing has been scheduled for Monday, June 1, at 11:45 a.m.

During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (Steady Tone).

A simultaneous test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System is conducted with the monthly siren sounding, in cooperation with Hawaii’s broadcast industry.

There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test.

