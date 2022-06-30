HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re heading out to the Kaneohe sandbar this Fourth of July holiday weekend, remember there’s no alcohol allowed.

DLNR says this rule has been in place for more than a decade during summertime three-day holiday weekends after a man died during a fight in 2011, fueled by booze consumption.

Officers will be patrolling on the land and in the water to enforce the rules.

In addition, anyone caught selling tickets, operating a boat with paying customers without a valid commercial permit and serving alcohol to minors will be cited or arrested.

Earlier this month, DLNR got advanced warning of a five-boat party promotion.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said the agency received information of an online solicitation to attend what was billed as the “Sexy Sandbar Saturday” party. Using Eventbrite to take reservations, the promoters were charging between $65 to $300 per ticket, which included boat transportation from a parking lot on the military base to the sandbar.

“This is not a permitted activity, nor would it ever be permitted,” he said.

Legal alcohol consumption is permitted at the Kaneohe sandbar except on the holiday weekends for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.