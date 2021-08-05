Reminder: Hawaii extension for expired driver’s licenses, IDs ends Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A reminder for Hawaii residents with expired documents: The COVID-19 emergency extension for driver’s licenses and state IDs expires on Friday, Aug. 6.

Anyone who is caught without up-to-date documents could face penalties, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

LISTEN to Hawaii’s latest news on the go, it’s KHON 2GO

DMV locations across the state are accepting appointments and walk-ins. Some locations are also offering extended hours to address the backlog of renewals.

Officials advise everyone who needs to renew their documents to consider getting the gold star that indicates a Real ID. The deadline for obtaining a Real ID is May 2022.