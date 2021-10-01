Reminder: Expired Hawaii driver’s licenses, IDs need to be renewed by Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents whose driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards expired during the pandemic have until Monday, Oct. 4, to renew.

Since the emergency period began in March 2020, the City and County of Honolulu reported fewer than 50,000 driver’s licenses and learner’s permits remain expired.

“If you’re holding an expired driver’s license after Oct. 4, you should not be driving,” said Nola Miyasaki, Department of Customer Services Director.

Residents who don’t update their credentials will face penalties, depending on how long they wait to renew. They may also have to start the process over for obtaining a driver’s license or state ID.

Click here to make an appointment. Stand-by service is available, but same-day service is not guaranteed. This service is offered to offset customer cancellations and an estimated 30% no-show rate.