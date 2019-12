150603-N-GI544-344 PEARL HARBOR (June 03, 2015) Sailors, assigned to various commands in Hawaii, work to repair the floating dock next to the USS Arizona Memorial. A team of military and civilian engineers, divers, Seabees, crane operators and others are completing repairs to the dock and brow leading to the Memorial. The floating dock was inadvertently […]

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s a week dedicated to Pearl Harbor.

As a part of the 78th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, the Pacific Historic Parks will hold a series of events.

The events include two dives by wounded warriors on the USS Arizona and the first-ever Youth Peace Symposium in which students from Hawaii and Nagasaki, Japan will interact on issues of peace and reconciliation.

To get the full event details, head to their website at http://pearlharborevents.com/events/.