HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, Dec. 7, Hawaii honors the date as a “Legacy of Hope” during the 82nd Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony.

Survivors of the 1941 attack along with other veterans and visitors from around the world gathered at Pearl Harbor to remember the pivotal moment in world history.

“82 yrs ago on this day, Sunday morning, a day a lot like today with trade winds, partly cloudy 81 degrees. And what was seen, the sight of enemy aircraft, fires on ships, buildings, people running frantically,” announced a speaker at the ceremony.

Five of the six remaining survivors were at the ceremony.

“Mr. Ed Carroll 98 yrs old came from Utah to be here for this day. During the attack he was a 16 year old airplane mechanic on Ford Island.”

Survivor Ed Carroll gave a detailed explanations of the day Hawaii was involved in a Japanese bombing that drew the United States into World War II.

“The first thing I really saw was all the airplanes. 1000s of them it looked like. Looked like a swarm of mosquitoes,” said Carroll. “And the man handed me a rifle and said go shot. But what are you gonna do with a rifle against an airplane?”

Survivor Ira Schab also came from Oregon. He was 21 year old a musician in the band aboard the USS Dobbin.

“I guess it was when the first plane flew directly overhead. It felt like it was within arm’s reach,” said Schab.