Remembering past deadly officer shootings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department says before January 19, 48 officers had been killed in the line of duty.

The last officer shot and killed on Oahu was Glen Gaspar. In March of 2003, while trying to arrest Shane Mark who was wanted for attempted murder.

Gaspar and other plainclothes officers cornered mark in the Baskin Robbins ice cream shop in Kapolei.

Mark fired his gun, hitting Gaspar twice. Mark is currently serving a life sentence.

Hawaii County police lost an officer to a shooting in July 2018. Bronson Kaliloa was shot on and killed by Justin Waiki during a traffic stop.

Waiki was killed in a shootout several days later during an islandwide manhunt.