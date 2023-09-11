HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the 22nd year, Americans across the United States look back and honor those who lost their lives during the September 11 terrorist attack.

During the somber anniversary, a remembrance ceremony was held in downtown Honolulu. First responders along with the Royal Hawaiian Band and different veteran service organizations gathered at Honolulu Hale’s Eternal Flame to pay their respects.

“On that fateful day, our country faced an unprecedented challenge — and yet it brought out the very best in us. Our unity, our compassion and our unwavering spirit. We saw acts of courage and sacrifice that continue to inspire us right to this very day.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

The terrorist attack claimed the lives of over 2,700 people with nine of those victims having ties to Hawaii.

An undated photo of Heather Ho. An undated photo of Richard Lee. An undated photo of Maile Hale. An undated photo of Georgine Corrigan. An undated photo of Christine Snyder.

Heather Ho was a Punahou grad and pastry chef who worked on the 107th floor of the World Trade Center.

Richard Lee was another Punahou graduate who was on the 103rd floor of Tower One.

Maile Hale a 1993 graduate of Kaiser High School was attending a conference at the World Trade Center.

Georgine Corrigan of Hawaii Kai was on board United Airlines Flight 93 which crashed in Pennsylvania.

Christine Snyder of Kailua was also on board Flight 93.

Others with Hawaii ties who died that day include Michael Collins, Richard Keane, Patricia Colodner and David Laychak.