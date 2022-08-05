HONOLULU (KHON2) — There will be a Lights of Peace ceremony at Pearl Harbor National Memorial this weekend to remember the 77th Anniversary of the atomic bombs being dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. There is no admission fee.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, visitors can record messages of inspiration and peace on paper bags that will be used for the luminary ceremony on Sunday.

The commemoration will culminate in an after-hour event beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Those participating will be able to place luminaries along the shoreline of Pearl Harbor and talk with some of the National Park Service staff.

It’s an opportunity to learn of the peace and reconciliation that grew out of World War II.

This weekend, the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum will also offer free admission to service members of each respective military branch.