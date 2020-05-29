Remediation improvements to begin on Anahola reservoirs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Anahola Reservoirs remediation improvements begin June 1 on Kauai.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has four reservoirs in Anahola that are regulated under the Hawaii Dam and Reservoir Safety Act of 2007 and one unregulated reservoir. The reservoirs belong to a larger irrigation system previously operated by area plantations.

Contractor Goodfellow Bros. LLC will do the work.

Phase 1 construction will begin with the Lower Anahola Reservoir and the Kealia Field 2 Reservoir. During the project’s initial phase, this area will undergo the demolition of the makai reservoir faces to allow stormwater to flow through unimpeded. Phase 2 of construction will involve improvements to the Upper Anahola Reservoir and the Kealia Field 1 Reservoir.

Upon completion of this project, the Lower Anahola and the Kealia Field 2 reservoirs will be deregulated. DHHL will continue to be responsible for inspections and maintenance.