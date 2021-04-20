Remains of Korean War soldier who went missing 70 years ago to be buried in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After nearly seventy years, the remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred at East Hawaii Veteran’s Cemetery No. 2.

The funeral for Hilo native Army Cpl. Wilfred K. Hussey Jr. will be held at Dodo Mortuary preceding the interment.

Hussey Jr. was a member of Company K, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

He was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea after his unit was attacked by enemy forces.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. He was 19 years old at the time.

On July 27, 2018, Hussey’s remains were turned over by North Korea and he was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Sept. 10, 2019, following the identification of his remains.

More than 7,600 Americans still remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.