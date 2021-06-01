Remains from USS Oklahoma returned to Honolulu June 7

FILE – National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 25, 2020.

OMAHA, Nebraska (KHON2) — The remains for Sailors and Marines who died on the USS Oklahoma will be returned to Hawaii on June 7.

Those remains will be given to the Navy for burial at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

These honored military were killed during the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941, and who were unable to be identified.

So far the project has identified 338 people who died on the USS Oklahoma when it was moored at Ford Island. The project hopes to identify more remains so families can have their loved ones.

Military aircraft mission requirements moved the original June 2 date to June 7.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reports the USS Oklahoma Project is nearing completion. Nearly 86% of unknowns from the USS Oklahoma have been individually identified and it is expected that 90% will be identified by the end of the project, surpassing the original projected estimate of 80%.