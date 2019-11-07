Relief efforts persists weeks after typhoon devastated Japan, local organizations assist

Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan on Saturday, Oct. 12. The resulting death toll currently stands at 88. Seven are still reported missing.
The Kizuna group, a collection of various Japanese-American organizations in Hawaii, have been joined by American Savings Bank to collect donations for the relief efforts.
Donations can be made using the secure link https://www.jashawaii.org/kizuna-relief or they can be mailed to JASH, 1600 Kapiolani Blvd., #204, Honolulu, HI 96814.
Public donations are being collected at the following locations from Nov. 7 -30. Checks can be made to JASH Kizuna Account with a notation in the memo section: “Hagibis Relief.”
- American Savings Bank locations – statewide
- Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii
- Hawaii Japanese Chamber of Commerce
- Hawaii Okinawa Center
Relief funds will go to assist the prefectures that were hit the hardest: Nagano, Ibaragi and Fukushima.