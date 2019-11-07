Relief efforts persists weeks after typhoon devastated Japan, local organizations assist

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A vehicle sits in front of a home destroyed by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan on Saturday, Oct. 12. The resulting death toll currently stands at 88. Seven are still reported missing.

The Kizuna group, a collection of various Japanese-American organizations in Hawaii, have been joined by American Savings Bank to collect donations for the relief efforts.

Donations can be made using the secure link https://www.jashawaii.org/kizuna-relief or they can be mailed to JASH, 1600 Kapiolani Blvd., #204, Honolulu, HI 96814.

Public donations are being collected at the following locations from Nov. 7 -30. Checks can be made to JASH Kizuna Account with a notation in the memo section: “Hagibis Relief.”

  • American Savings Bank locations – statewide
  • Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii
  • Hawaii Japanese Chamber of Commerce
  • Hawaii Okinawa Center

Relief funds will go to assist the prefectures that were hit the hardest: Nagano, Ibaragi and Fukushima.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story