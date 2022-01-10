REJECTED: Here’s a list of license plates the City and County of Honolulu denied

**Editor’s Warning: The following story is for mature audiences and contains strong, inappropriate language.**

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New year, new custom license plate? Well, before you submit anything to get approved, the City and County of Honolulu wants you to know you have to make sure it doesn’t go against their regulations.

Every year they get a list of license plates that they need to reject.

According to Harold Nedd with the City and County of Honolulu 5,394 license plates were approved in 2021 compared to the 4,430 approved the previous year in 2020.

Although thousands of people got their custom license plates approved, many did not.

Nedd said they have the right to reject a personalized license plate if it doesn’t meet the state decency guidelines.

He said they do not keep track of the rejected license plates but offered up a list of examples that would not get approved if it came through.

For example anything with the last two letters as “AF” would get rejected.

Ned also said anything that contains swear words or alludes to swear words like F*** or A** would most likely get rejected.

Along with miscellaneous words or phrases that do not comply with the county and state’s decency regulations.

Other license plates that Nedd said would be rejected are NWA, GOT-BLZ, GANJAH and more.

Nedd said even though they reject many license plates every year, there are many that do get approved.

According to Nedd, last year the City and County of Honolulu saw a 22 percent increase in personalized license plates, and expects to see many more people get their custom license plate approved in the years to come.