HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the DLNR confirmed the resignation of Kaleo Manuel, Deputy Director of the State’s Water Resource Management Commission.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

In a statement, DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said:

“We greatly appreciate the work that Kaleo has accomplished on behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi. We wish him well. The public can be assured that the critical work of the Commission on Water Resource Management continues on.”

-DLNR Chair Dawn Chang

“I’m disappointed, however, I understand,” said Sen. Lorraine Inouye, (D) Senate Committee on Water and Land Chair. “Kaleo did call me saying he’s going to take a break and enjoy the holidays and opening up for future decisions, what he wants to do.”

Manuel was reassigned to a different division a week after the Maui wildfires, following allegations that he withheld water to fight the fires. The reassignment led to community uproar and supporters claimed Manuel was unfairly targeted.

A lawsuit filed against the state alleged the move was illegal as the full commission did not weigh in on the decision. Many advocates rallied and testified before the commission to reinstate Manuel.

“Very disappointed and I think a lot of people that fought hard for him to get reappointed are disappointed that he’s leaving, but I can totally understand,” said Healani Sonoda-Pale, Oahu Water Protectors lead organizer.

Supporters said, Manuel has been dedicated to enforcing the state water code and advocating for water rights. They add, he also played a pivotal role during the Red Hill Water crisis.

“He was very helpful in getting us information and addressing the questions and issues that we had in a timely manner,” Sonoda-Pale said.

Moving forward, the water commission board will be tasked with confirming the next Deputy Director. Water advocates said, the next person in line has high standards to meet.

“They really need to find someone that will be an advocate for water protectors across the pae ʻāina, across Hawaii, and to help the community to voice and advocate in a very productive way,” said Sonoda-Pale.

Manuel’s resignation will be effective Jan. 5.