Rehabilitation road work in Wahiawa Town, will begin next week Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is giving Oahu motorists a heads up. In a press release, HDOT said nighttime construction will begin on Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa Town, on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

HDOT also pointed out that the roadwork to resurface the highway from Wilikina Drive to the Karsten Thot Bridge will take place on a regular nightly schedule, Sunday night through Friday morning, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

According to HDOT this work is part of the Kamehameha Highway, Kamananui Road, and Wilikina Drive Rehabilitation project that involves cold planning, resurfacing, adjusting utility boxes and manholes, installing loop detectors, rumble strips, and pavement markings on Kamehameha Highway.

The roads that will be worked on incudes Weed Circle to the H-2 Freeway, Kamananui Road – from Kamehameha Highway to Wilikina Drive, and from Kamananui Road to Kamehameha Highway.

The project’s estimated cost is set for $24.39 million and HDOT expects it to be completed by Spring of 2023.

