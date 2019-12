HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bikeshare companies will soon face regulations and fees. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a measure into law which establishes a $500 fee for any such company that wants to do business on Oahu.

The companies will also have to pay $30 per year per bike and rent ranging from $1000 to $4300 for any parking stalls they take up.

Biki, however, will be exempt for two and a half years.