Registration opens Sunday for ‘2021 PALS Keiki Kare Summer Program’ in Maui County

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Online registration for the “2021 PALS Keiki Kare Summer Program” opens Sunday, May 16, for parents in Maui County.

The program is designed to give working families essential summer child care while strengthening family and community relations.

Children 5 to 12 years old on Maui, Molokai and Lanai can sign up for the program from Sunday until registration closes on Saturday, May 22.

The 2021 PALS Keiki Kare Summer Program will run from Monday, June 14, through Friday, July 23.

Click here for program costs and to register for the program starting Sunday. Call the PALS office at (808)-270-7404 for more information.