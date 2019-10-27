Registration for UH Community College accelerated online degree filling up quickly

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii has a program where you can get your associate’s degree completely online.

The program started in fall 2019.

There’s only 75 spots left for the next round of classes University of Hawaii Community Colleges Accelerated Online AA Liberal Arts degree. Apply online: http://uhcc.hawaii.edu/online/

Here’s how it works. You take one class at a time online that takes five weeks. When you’re done taking all those classes, you’ll have an AA Liberal Arts degree.

The program is designed for students with few to no college credits.

This allows more versatility for residents who hope to earn a degree while working and raising families.

Resident tuition is $131 per credit, and financial aid is available to those who qualify.

The registration for the spring 2020 cohort will close when all spots are filled. There were almost 400 applicants for 40 spaces in the first cohort, so the group was expanded to make room for 55 students.

As previously mentioned the first Accelerated AA Online cohort started in fall 2019. Students range in age from 18 to 62, with an average age of 36. Students completing the program will earn an associate in arts degree from Leeward Community College in December 2021.

Many other students find the accelerated online courses valuable. This fall, all seven UH Community Colleges offered a total of 49 five-week online courses, which enrolled about 1,000 students.