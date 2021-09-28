Registration for the virtual Honolulu Marathon is now open

FILE – Runners finish at Kapiolani Park during the Honolulu Marathon 2019 on December 08, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The in-person Honolulu Marathon is set for Dec. 12. However, individuals that can’t make the in-person event can still earn their finisher shirt and finisher medal by signing up for the Virtual Honolulu Marathon.

Virtual participants can finish their race anywhere and anytime in December while participating in one, two or all three event distances. The three event distances includes the Big Kahuna Challenge, the Kalakaua Merrie Mile, and the Honolulu Marathon.

To register, go to the Honolulu Marathon’s website.