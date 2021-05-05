Regal Kapolei Commons Theatre to welcome back moviegoers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Regal Kapolei Commons Theatre will reopen its doors on Friday, May 7, to welcome back moviegoers.

New health and safety measures have been added to all auditoriums and common areas.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Safety measures include an enhanced sanitization schedule of high-touch surfaces and increased sanitization stations throughout the theatre; sanitation ‘fogging’ inside auditoriums and on all seat surfaces between performances; enhanced contactless payment options through the Regal app including ticket; and limited seating to allow social distancing.

“Additionally, fresh air intake has been increased by 50%-100% above normal levels, helping circulate more fresh air through the auditoriums,” Regal said in a news release.

A complete list of safety measures can be found here.

To celebrate its reopening, Kapolei Commons has partnered with its restaurants to offer special perks to movie ticket-holders: present your ticket stubs dated May 7 at DB Grill, Gyu-Kaku, Mad Bene or Ruby Tuesday, and receive one free appetizer. Details may be found at here.

Tickets for new release movies are available for purchase.