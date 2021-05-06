Regal Cinemas welcome guests back to movies at Maui Mall Village

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Regal Cinemas is reopening at Maui Mall Village on Friday, May 7, to welcome guests back to movies.

Reopening plans include health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe guidelines.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Masks are required at all times unless enjoying concessions while seated. The theatre will be offering popcorn, candy, hot dogs and soft drinks.

Moviegoers are encouraged to make reservations through the Regal Cinemas App or online due to limited occupancy. 

Showtimes start at 2 p.m., with the last showing at 8:30 p.m.

FEATURED FILMS:

  • Godzilla vs Kong                                               
  • Mortal Kombat                        
  • Raya and the Lost Dragon               
  • Demon Slayer                             
  • Wrath of a Man

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories