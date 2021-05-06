Regal Cinemas welcome guests back to movies at Maui Mall Village

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Regal Cinemas is reopening at Maui Mall Village on Friday, May 7, to welcome guests back to movies.

Reopening plans include health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe guidelines.

Masks are required at all times unless enjoying concessions while seated. The theatre will be offering popcorn, candy, hot dogs and soft drinks.

Moviegoers are encouraged to make reservations through the Regal Cinemas App or online due to limited occupancy.

Showtimes start at 2 p.m., with the last showing at 8:30 p.m.

FEATURED FILMS: