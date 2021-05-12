Regal Cinemas to resume theatre operations on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Regal Cinemas announced it will be resuming theatre operations at Regal Prince Kuhio in Hilo on Friday, May 14.

There will be a range of COVID-19 safety measures in place at Regal Prince Kuhio.

New movies that will be showing include “Spiral” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” but there is also a full slate of additional titles.

“A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9” will open in the coming weeks, according to Regal Cinemas.

The Regal Prince Kuhio will join five other Regal Cinemas that have previously opened. Regal locations are open in Honolulu, Kapolei, Pearl City, Kahului and Kaneohe as of Wednesday, May 12.

Click here for more information on the COVID-19 measures being taken at Regal Cinemas. Regal Prince Kuhio is located at 111 East Puainako St.