Regal Cinemas to reopen in July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Regal Cinemas is waiting to reopen.

The company says it’s going to start the reopening process next week, hoping to have all theaters open by July 10.

Regal has six locations in the islands on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island.

