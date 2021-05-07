Regal Cinemas locations open on Oahu, Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moviegoers have another option to catch the latest flick on the big screen as of Friday, May 7.

Regal Cinemas on Oahu and Maui opened up operations after being closed for over a year.

The theaters were shut down due to COVID-19.

Regal reopened with new sanitizing stations, contactless payment options and limited seating. Two empty seats are required between unrelated groups.

Masks must also be worn unless eating or drinking.

Regal Cinemas on Hawaii Island will remained closed until further notice.