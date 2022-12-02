HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Ige announced that the State of Hawai’i has finalized the distribution of tax refunds for the 2021 tax year to 600,000 taxpayers who paid their taxes on time.

According to Gov. Ige’s office, there was a total of 606,674 Act 115 refunds issued. This totaled $307.9 million which includes 288,590 direct deposits and 318,084 paper checks.

“I applaud the employees at the Department of Taxation, Department of Accounting and General Services, Office of Enterprise Services and Department of Budget and Finance for their months of work on this enormous task to issue over 600,000 refunds,” said Gov. Ige.

If you did not receive a tax refund, Gov. Ige’s office provided a few details on why:

The Department of Taxation mailed letters to a limited number of taxpayers, requesting additional information on their 2021 return. Refunds will be held until the information has been verified or corrected.

Over 4,000 refunds were intercepted by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service or external agencies such as child support payments due to outstanding debts. These taxpayers must work directly with the external agencies to address questions on the refund offsets.

Over 2,000 refund checks that were mailed to taxpayers were returned by the postal service due to incorrect addresses. Taxpayers whose current address is different than what was stated on their 2021 tax return may email tax.refunds@hawaii.gov for information on how to receive their refund.

If you have not completed your 2021 tax returns, then you have until Saturday, Dec. 31 to qualify for the Act 115 refund.

“I thank the legislature for advancing my proposal to provide these refunds with the passage of Act 115 this year. I am proud to be leaving the state with a record surplus and refunds for every taxpayer,” said Ige.

Depending on a taxpayers’ income, filing status and qualified exemption(s) reported on their Hawaiʻi individual income tax returns, refunds were either $100 or $300.