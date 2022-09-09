HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been 30 years since category four Hurricane Iniki hit Kauai.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency released a short documentary during National Preparedness Month about what was learned from Hurricane Iniki. The documentary is called “Lessons from Iniki.”

Iniki caused more than $3 billion in damages, left people without electrical power and many people were driven out of their homes. This taught many lessons to those who were affected and witnessed this disaster.

HI-EMA asked, “What lessons did Iniki teach us, and do we still remember those lessons?”

They also interviewed survivors and discussed the challenges, humourous moments and even the joyous ones.

Mayor Derek Kawakami said, “Nobody was thinking about that hurricane because all the forecasts, all the modeling had told us that this thing is so far south that it’s not gonna have any impact on our islands.”

JoAnn Yukimura, Former Kauai Mayor added, “It was traumatic and a very devastating experience but it had a silver lining. It made us think about what was really important and when we thought we had lost everything, we realized we had a lot.”

You can watch the documentary on HI-EMA’s website or their YouTube channel.