HONOLULU (KHON2) — A one-week long filmmaking program is taking place next week, put on by Hawaii Women in Filmmaking.

The program, called “Reel Camp for Girls“, is a way those interested in filmmaking can get hands on experience with equipment, writing, directing, editing and producing a short film on justice issues.

Organizers of the event say this is a safe and creative space and time where girls (cis, trans) and gender-expansive, non binary, gender non-conforming youth can unleash their creativity all while building confidence.

They will get the chance to create their own stories that come from their heart, lived experiences or the society they grew up in.

This week-long filmmaking program will teach the students about social justice issues, how to make a film and teach them how to make media that matters to them.

Those between the age of 12-19 are asked to apply by clicking here. Organizers say there are limited spots so it’s best to sign up soon.

When applying you must have a valid address for yourself or your guardian / emergency contact.

The Reel Camp for Girls takes place Monday through Saturday, June 6-11, and is held in person at Waiwai Collective, 1110 University Avenue.

For more information on this program you can email aloha@hawaiiwomeninfilmmaking.org.