Reef-friendly sunscreen dispensers installed at Kahalu’u Beach Park on Big Island

A reef-friendly sunscreen dispenser is installed next to an educational banner at Kahalu’u Bay and Beach Park, Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i. The touch-free dispensers provide beachgoers with samples of Raw Elements mineral-based sunscreen, containing non-nano zinc oxide as the active ingredient. January 23, 2021 (The Kohala Center)

KAHALU’U BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two reef-friendly sunscreen dispensers were installed at Kahalu’u Beach Park on the Big Island.

The Kohala Center, Raw Elements USA and Target launched their effort to put in the reef-friendly sunscreen dispensers on Saturday, Jan. 23.

This effort protects ocean life.

The dispensers have Raw Elements’ Certified Natural Sunscreen in them.

A visitor to Kahalu’u Bay and Beach Park in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i, tries a sample of mineral-based sunscreen from a touch-free dispenser installed at the park. January 23, 2021 (The Kohala Center)

Starting Friday, Jan. 2, 2021 the state enforces its ban of the sale of sunscreens containing the active ingredients oxybenzone and octinoxate. Safe and effective alternatives according to the FDA are sunscreens containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Hawai’i was first in the world to issue this ban, and other countries are also issuing a ban.