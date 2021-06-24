Redevelopment project could be in the works for The Cove at Ko’Olina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A redevelopment project could be in the works for west Oahu.

The James Campbell Company (JCC) recently filed an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) preparation notice with the City for the cove at Ko’Olina.

James Campbell acquired the 11-acre parcel of land between Alii Nui Drive and the entrance to Ko’Olina in 1877. The last major redevelopment was nearly 30 years ago and is currently occupied by Paradise Cove Luau.

Now, the company wants to transform the cove into a gathering space for residents and visitors with an entertainment venue, new shops, restaurants and an open-air marketplace.

The project is expected to generate 500 full-time jobs.

JCC will be required to hold a 30-day public review and comment period before proceeding.