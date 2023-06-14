HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ward area has undergone significant changes over the years, bidding farewell to numerous stores and restaurants with the possibility of more closures on the horizon.

A new development project has been announced that intends to demolish Ward Center and replace it with new residences.

The plan for Ward Village entails two residential buildings with 242 units in the first and 148 units in the second. Ward Village recently submitted permit applications for this development.

This redevelopment project poses a challenge for the 30 shops currently situated on the property as they may have to seek new locations.

According to Carl Ashizawa, Logos Bookstore Board President, they were taken aback by the early occurrence of the project.

“They told us in our lease they would give us six months’ notice before they kicked us out letting us know they were going to establish a new development. So, we’re surprised that it was going to happen so early,” Ashizawa said.

Some tenants KHON2.com spoke with claimed to be unaware of the development project, although a spokesperson for Ward Village asserts that all tenants were given advanced notice.

Many of the shops in Ward Center are small, locally owned businesses known as mom-and-pop stores.

Nainoa Mau, Executive Director of Friends of the Library of Hawaii, expressed support for the existing local businesses.

“You’re right. A lot of the stores around here seem to be Mom and Pop and locally owned; so, I think it’s great for Ward to have these businesses. They have them now, and I hope they’ll keep us here in the future,” he said.

Carl Ashizawa, Logos Bookstore Board President, stated, “Regrettably, there are too many landlords demanding exorbitant rents. As a small business, our fortunes fluctuate; and the pandemic had a significant negative impact on all of us.”

At the corner of Kamakee and Auahi Street, the proposed development includes a high-rise building, a one-acre park and 20,000 square feet of retail space.

Nainoa Mau, mentioned that Ward Village indicated they would assist in relocation services, and they eagerly await further details.

Logos Bookstore, owned by Ashizawa, has been operating for 40 years. He hopes that even if they are unable to remain at their current location, the local community will still have access to the store.

“I just hope that with the new development, they prioritize affordable housing so that local people can afford to live here,” said Ashizawa.

The units in the new residences will range from two to five bedrooms. However, the cost of these units and the construction timeline have not yet been disclosed by Ward Village.