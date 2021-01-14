Red placard issued to Asia Manoa for lack of mask wearing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health Food Safety Branch has issued a red placard to Asia Manoa, citing repeated instances of the establishment’s employees not wearing face masks while working.

Asia Manoa, located at 2801 E. Manoa Road, has been ordered to close immediately.

The Food Safety Branch says it received a complaint alleging that Asia Manoa employees were not wearing masks on Jan. 9. A complaint inspection was conducted on Jan. 11 which revealed that the food establishment’s line cook was working without a face mask. A written warning was issued for the violation.

According to the Hawaii Department of Health, the letter noted a follow up inspection would be conducted and that a repeat violation would result in closure of the food establishment.

A follow-up inspection was conducted on Jan. 13 to ensure compliance. An inspector observed an Asia Manoa employee in the front dining area apparently working without a mask.

A red placard was issued and Asia Manoa was ordered to close for at least 24 hours in the interest of protecting public health.

“It is so critical at this time that all businesses and the general public pay close attention to the recent mandates of the governor that require all business owners ensure their employees and customers are properly wearing face masks at all times,” said Peter Oshiro, Food Safety Branch Chief. “This is essential to curbing the spread of COVID-19 in our community and to protect food establishments from any adverse actions for failing to following health department guidelines.”

