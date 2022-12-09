HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street will start issuing citations.

This intersection location is Phase one of the RLSC pilot. For more information, you can visit their website.

Vineyard and Palama street have been giving out citations since Nov. 20.

According to HDOT, there have been 39 citations for running red lights at this location.

Averaging on two violations per day.

HDOT will start citing drivers on Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street on Monday, Dec. 12.