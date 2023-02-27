HONOLULU (KHON2) — Red light cameras are being installed at the intersection where a 16-year-old girl lost her life from a hit-and-run crash.

The state started installing red light safety cameras Monday, Feb. 27 at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street, an intersection that was previously in phase three of the Red-Light Safety Camera Pilot Project.

The Department of transportation said the camera installation at this intersection has taken priority over all the other ones due to the incident that has happened.

Shelly Kunishige, DOT communications director, said “with all the cameras we’ve had in phase one and two, it’s been about between two to four weeks for construction”. However, Kunishige said this project is weather permitting so it may take a little longer.

When DOT did an engineering study to find out where to put these cameras, looking at numbers of car accidents, this intersection made the list.

We asked if the cameras would make this area safer. “There are definitely two very different countermeasures. So, with the raised crosswalks, it is a physical reminder that that you need to stop and slow down… and with the red-light cameras, it’s automated enforcement. So, it helps amplify the effects of our law enforcement officers because they can’t be everywhere all at once,” said Kunishige.

HPD also said in a statement “After the pedestrian fatality on Kapiolani Boulevard, officers put more emphasis on school zones. Today’s operation was near McKinley High School. Officers issued a total of 28 citations and 12 warnings on Pensacola Street today for speeding, use of mobile electronic device, and pedestrian and traffic violations.”