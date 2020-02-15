Red light camera bill gets approved by the House Judiciary Committee

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A House bill got the vote of approval by the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 13, and will now head to the House Finance Committee for further consideration.

HB1676 HD1 establishes a three-year photo red light imaging detector system pilot program. The bill authorizes any impacted county to administer the photo red light imaging detector system pilot program.

It also establishes a pilot program account as a special account within the general fund. The bill requires proceeds of fines to be expended in the county from which they were collected for the operation of the photo red light imaging system program. The pilot program would sunset on June 30, 2023.

The committee found that drivers who violate Hawaii’s traffic laws, particularly those who fail to stop at red lights, have greatly increased.

These violations endanger the lives of motorists, pedestrians, and other highway users and compound the already hazardous conditions on Hawaii’s roads and highways.